Iconic Atlanta Varsity restaurant celebrates 90th anniversary

An iconic Atlanta eatery is celebrating a milestone. The Varsity, known for its hot dogs and chili cheese burgers is turning 90 years old.

What'll you have? This is the same question Jaida Danso has been asking customers for the past 37 years. She works the counter at the Varsity, an Atlanta staple in the fast food business.

"The Varsity has gone through it all. It's seen the ups and down in the economy and its still stable," said Danso.

General manger George Fejokwe stepped out of the kitchen to give us a quick history lesson on this iconic Atlanta eatery that was the brain child of a Georgia Tech drop out.

Now nearly a century later, the Varsity is still serving up much of the same menu though the amount of food has definitely increased.

"We actually serve a mile and a half of hot dog in one day. and some days we average 24,00 customers," said Fejokwe.

In celebration of it's anniversary, the Varsity is selling commemorative cups where 100 percent of the proceeds go to help military veterans.

CBS46 caught up two old army buddies sharing war stories over a hot meal at the restaurant.

"That's Danny Miller 50 years ago at Fort Benning," said Danny Miller.

Danny Miller ate his last meal at the Varsity before going to fight in Vietnam.

"I wanted one good meal before I left. because I knew I wasn't going to get any good food over there," said Miller.

Decades later, sharing a seat with fellow veteran Frank Busbee, these patriots are proud to eat an all-American meal.

"It's good that someone shows that kind of compassion at a place the supports every American."

On August 18, the restaurant plans to sell every item on the menu for just 90 cents.