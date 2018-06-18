Threat of storms force some school graduations inside

The threat of storms and oppressive heat is forcing some graduations inside.

This was a tumultuous school year in Ansonia, and graduation is no different.

The ceremony starts at 6 p.m., but this decision to have it inside isn't a hit with families.

With dangerous heat and the potential for dangerous storms, earlier today, Ansonia High made the last minute decision to move graduation from Nolan Field inside to the high school gym.

It's a guaranteed way to keep everyone cool and dry, but the allotment of tickets has dwindled to four per student.

That's discouraging to grandmother Shelly Smith who was ready to celebrate with her senior.

"My mother drove out here from Pennsylvania so she's getting a ticket, but none of the siblings can come," said Smith.

The air-conditioned gym will be a tight fit.

"Yup, it's probably going to be like this and everyone will be sweating," said Smith.

With roughly 150 seniors graduating, if each student brings the maximum of four people, there could be around 600 people packed in.

Over at Derby Middle School, families will roam free.

"It's so much nicer outside. We have beautiful grounds and I think our parents like it better outside," said Marylou Minaliao of Derby Schools.

They say it's a risky approach, but if the storms hold off, it'll be worthwhile.

"We said a little prayer to the rain gods to hold off and give us a good night," said Minaliao.

There's a good chance there will be overflow in Ansonia, the wind has been steady all afternoon, but no rain.