Tiffany Haddish's best lines at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Tiffany Haddish doesn't dance now, she makes money movies.

That was just one of the jokes Haddish cracked as host of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which aired Monday night.

Haddish covered Cardi B's hit song, "Bodak Yellow," as part of her show opening and reworked the lines to fit her career.

Here are a few of her other best lines:

On black achievements in 2018

"It's been a year of firsts for black people. I'm the first black woman to host the MTV Movie & TV Awards. 'Black Panther' is the first African-American movie to make a billion dollars, and 'The Quiet Place' is the first film to scare black people outta talking in movie theaters, for real."

The Kardashians

"That family is basically the 'Star Wars' franchise. They make a ton of money, a new one is always popping up, and they're ruled by a bossy overlord who sleeps in a mask and loves black men."

The series 'Riverdale'

"It's a darker version of the Archie comics. Apparently Betty dates Jughead because he's named after his penis."

'Stranger Things' characters

"Everyone thinks they are so cute, but hear me out: they ride bikes in a group, Eleven beats a**es and they always dropping bodies. Where I come from that's a straight up gang."

On keeping her intro short

"When a black girl talks this much on MTV, usually she just got cat-fished."

'13 Reasons Why'

"I started watching this Netflix show cause I thought it was the sequel to '12 Years a Slave.' It's not."

Winning best comedic performance for 'Girls Trip'

"I can't wait until we do the next one cause I need one. Cause I need all the work in the world so I don't get into trouble, cause I'm trying to get into trouble.

