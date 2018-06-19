Car troubles on way to toddler's chemo don't keep Utah family down

A child being diagnosed with cancer is something no family wants to face.

Scroll for more content...

When the devastating diagnosis comes, you just hold onto hope that nothing else will go wrong. However, sometimes everything breaks down all at once.

Tre Quenneville is a 2-year-old boy beginning his first day of his last round of chemotherapy. Monday marks his sixth time checking in to the hospital for treatment.

Call it mother's intuition, Alison Quenneville knew her son's symptoms couldn't be chalked up to just toddler clumsiness.

"He was holding onto the walls when he was walking and he would be standing up and just fall over," said Quenneville.

A scan revealed her instinct was right.

"He has medulloblastoma," Quenneville said. "It's a brain cancer and it's stage four. He also has spots on his spine."