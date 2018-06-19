Pet owners on alert after meatballs laced with poison found in yards

Clear

Pet owners in Northern Colorado are on alert, after poison meatballs were found in several yards in the Fossil Lake Ranch subdivision.

The Larimer County Humane Society said the raw meat was laced with rat poison. While the motive behind the crime is still unclear, if ingested -- it can be deadly.

"Bizarre, very bizarre," homeowner, Susan Jin said.

The Fossil Lake Ranch subdivision is filled with homes with manicured lawns. It's a place where many folks have a four-legged friend. But inside the quiet neighborhood, there's a troubling problem.

"It is disturbing. We are treating this as extremely serious," Sgt. Joseph Quinn with the Larimer County Animal Control said.

On June 9, homeowners living near Crane Drive and Sagewater Court discovered suspicious pieces of meat in their backyards.

Animal control officers responded and collected the meat. They recently received test results that confirmed the meatballs were laced with rat poison.

"I was really frightened," homeowner, Susan Krcmarik said.

"Why would someone do that?" Jin questioned.

The "why" is what Animal Control is investigating. In the meantime officers went door to door, instructing homeowners to thoroughly check their yards.

"We have a green belt that runs behind on this side, so someone could walk down there easily and throw things in," Jin said.

Animal control said they also want pet owners to watch out for warning signs in case your pet may have ingested the meat.

"It's a horrible, horrible way to go. You'll see lethargy, loss of appetite, seizures loss of motor control, blood in the urine," Quinn said.

Folks are hoping this is an isolated incident, but plan to stay vigilant.

"I have to watch everything that goes in the puppy's mouth," Krcmarik said.

Larimer County said this crime carries serious consequences, including felony animal cruelty charges.

