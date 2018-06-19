Police: Mom caught son in bed with middle school counselor

A now-former HEB school counselor has been arrested after a student's mother caught the woman in bed with her teenage son, police say.

Scroll for more content...

Shannon Hathaway, who was a 33-year-old counselor at Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD's Harwood Junior High School, was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, accused of improper relationship between educator and student.

Bedford police issued a warrant Wednesday for Hathaway's arrest for an alleged sexual relationship with a ninth-grade student. Police say the 17-year-old student's mother walked in on her son and Hathaway naked in bed together. The teen had attended Harwood Junior High the previous school year, 2016-2017, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Hathaway reportedly resigned from the school district before surrendering herself to authorities. She had been with HEB ISD since 2012 and was placed on administrative leave in May, after the school district was notified of a police investigation.

Parents in the district were notified via automated voice mail Thursday morning, with Hathaway being referred to as a 'former employee.' The Texas State Board of Education has been made aware of the investigation and although the district believes this alleged physical relationship to be an isolated incident, parents are encouraged to talk to their children.