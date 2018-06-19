California billionaire hosts town hall calling for Trump's impeachment

The effort to impeach President Donald Trump came to Sacramento Monday night.

California billionaire Tom Steyer made his case before a large crowd at Beatnick Studios on S Street. He has spent more than $40 million in his efforts that launched in October 2017.

"It is a momentous task, it is something that is historic and we're not kidding," Steyer told the crowd.

Steyer has been drumming up support, demanding Congress remove the president.

However, retired Republican Sacramento County Sheriff John McGinness doesn't think it'll happen.

"According to the Constitution, you have to be able to find evidence of treason, bribery, high crimes or misdemeanors. Simply being a person that Tom Steyer or anybody else finds to be unlikable is certainly not sufficient cause to impeach the President of the United States," McGinness said.

During Monday's town hall, Steyer addressed topics like the U.S. elections.

"We're worried about voter intimidation, voter suppression, we're worried about cheating up and down the line," he said.

The conversation comes amid widespread concerns over the Trump administration's immigration policies.

McGinness said congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle should work toward a solution.

"I have personally, in the course of my career, separated children from their parents when the parents are going to jail, and that's an unpleasant thing to have to do, but it's part of the requirement based upon the conduct on the parent," McGinness said.

Most in attendance seemed to support Steyer's mission, but nearing the end of the town hall there was commotion from a heckler.

Monday's event was the 19th of the 30 town hall events Steyer is planning across the country. He's scheduled to be in Omaha on Thursday, followed by Salt Lake City next week.

KCRA 3 contacted the Sacramento County Republican Party. Chairwoman Betsy Mahan sent this statement:

"Steyer is wasting his fortune on this endeavor. The voters have decided, and it's time Democrats accept their decision."