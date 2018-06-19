Officer accused of assaulting mentally disabled woman

A Cobb County Police officer is behind bars after being arrested for allegedly assaulting a mentally disabled woman during intercourse.
Robert Lanier New is accused of slapping and strangling the woman during sexual intercourse in March. Police say the woman has a mental capacity of a 10 to 14 year-old person.
New also sent text messages to the woman, calling her disparaging names and telling her "I am in charge" and "I am in control."
New is facing a misdemeanor charge of simple battery and a felony charge of aggravated assault.
