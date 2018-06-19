Clear
Officer accused of assaulting mentally disabled woman

A Cobb County Police officer is behind bars after being arrested for allegedly assaulting a mentally disabled woman

Posted: Jun. 19, 2018 6:10 PM
Updated: Jun. 19, 2018 6:10 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Cobb County Police officer is behind bars after being arrested for allegedly assaulting a mentally disabled woman during intercourse.

Robert Lanier New is accused of slapping and strangling the woman during sexual intercourse in March. Police say the woman has a mental capacity of a 10 to 14 year-old person.

New also sent text messages to the woman, calling her disparaging names and telling her "I am in charge" and "I am in control."

New is facing a misdemeanor charge of simple battery and a felony charge of aggravated assault.

A nice break from the heat today as we saw some much needed rain for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. More rain is in the forecast for the area and we could use it.
