Severe storm brings large hail to Utah valley

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for several parts of Utah Monday morning as hail and rain poured down acr...

Posted: Jun. 19, 2018 8:18 PM
Updated: Jun. 19, 2018 8:18 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for several parts of Utah Monday morning as hail and rain poured down across the Wasatch Front.

The storm, which moved across the Salt Lake Valley and into Summit County, brought wind gusts of up to 60 mph and hail ranging in size from a quarter to a half-dollar. The National Weather Service said a tornado was possible as the storm moved over Summit County.

The storm also affected driving conditions, slowing traffic as rain and hail pelted the freeways in Salt Lake County.

Several people recorded the hail, saying they had never seen anything quite like it before. Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox posted a photo showing dents in his car after he drove through the storm on I-15.

Meanwhile, at the University of Utah, skies were sunny and pleasant rain was falling.

Until the storm finally decided to show up to class.

