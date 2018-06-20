US Navy dropping live bombs in Ocala National Forest

The U.S. Navy is dropping live bombs in the Ocala National Forest.

The bombs began falling in the Ocala National Forest on Monday. The bombing by Jacksonville's Naval Air Station jets at the Pinecastle Range Complex will continue through Thursday.

Live bombs are scheduled to be dropped each day from 9 to 11 a.m. The naval station says jets also are expected to be in the area in the afternoon and evenings with "intert bombings." The range complex is about 2 miles west of the Camp Ocala campgrounds and near several hiking trails.

The explosions and loud noises may push wildlife out of the forest and onto nearby roads.