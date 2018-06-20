Clear

US Navy dropping live bombs in Ocala National Forest

The U.S. Navy is dropping live bombs in the Ocala National Forest.The bombs began falling in the Ocala Nationa...

Posted: Jun. 20, 2018 12:44 PM
Updated: Jun. 20, 2018 12:44 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The U.S. Navy is dropping live bombs in the Ocala National Forest.

Scroll for more content...

The bombs began falling in the Ocala National Forest on Monday. The bombing by Jacksonville's Naval Air Station jets at the Pinecastle Range Complex will continue through Thursday.

Live bombs are scheduled to be dropped each day from 9 to 11 a.m. The naval station says jets also are expected to be in the area in the afternoon and evenings with "intert bombings." The range complex is about 2 miles west of the Camp Ocala campgrounds and near several hiking trails.

The explosions and loud noises may push wildlife out of the forest and onto nearby roads.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 87°
Fairfax
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
A rainy Wednesday is in the forecast for northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas and we could use it. Keep the umbrella and the rain gear handy as we'll see widespread rain chances throughout the day with cooler high temperatures in the lower 80s. The rain could be heavy at times. Most of us got about an inch of rain on Tuesday and another 1-2 inches is expected through Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events