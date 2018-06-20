Clear

Woman rescued from 'arctic river' of hail and rain

Hail and rain came so heavy and fast in Greeley it prompted a rescue of a woman stuck in her car in an "arctic river....

Posted: Jun. 20, 2018 12:44 PM
Updated: Jun. 20, 2018 12:44 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Hail and rain came so heavy and fast in Greeley it prompted a rescue of a woman stuck in her car in an "arctic river."

Scroll for more content...

That's how neighbor Kim Lorenson described the two feet of piled up hail in front of her home on Tuesday around noon.

"I just kept watching it fill up the yard," she said.

Lorenson lives near a dip in her neighborhood street. The drain had become clogged by all the hail.

"It looked like an arctic river," she described.

The hail came up to the top of her pickup truck's rear tire and was basically at that same level all the way across the street.

That's when an older woman became stuck in it in her small white car.

"I got my a shovel, and I ran out to help her," Lorenson said. "My and neighbor over here was shoveling a little path through try to drain the water, and then we had a neighbor down the street who had to get his canoe, and he paddled out to her just as the fire department came."

The fire department was able to rescue the woman.

There was so much hail left over that the city called in heavy construction equipment to scoop up the hail from the street and put it in a dump truck.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 87°
Fairfax
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
A rainy Wednesday is in the forecast for northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas and we could use it. Keep the umbrella and the rain gear handy as we'll see widespread rain chances throughout the day with cooler high temperatures in the lower 80s. The rain could be heavy at times. Most of us got about an inch of rain on Tuesday and another 1-2 inches is expected through Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events