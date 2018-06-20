Clear

Dog thrown from vehicle

Police are looking for a person who is accused of throwing a dog from a car in Worth Township.On Wednesday, th...

Police are looking for a person who is accused of throwing a dog from a car in Worth Township.

On Wednesday, the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office received a phone call from a citizen in the area of Croswell and Galbraith Line Roads in Worth Township.

The caller told police that a truck drove by in the area and the driver opened one of the doors and intentionally released the dog from the vehicle.

Police say the only description was that it was a pickup, with an unknown make, model or color.

The dog was picked up by Sanilac County Sheriff's Office Deputies and taken to Animal Control. The dog is a pit bull with a "brindle" type color.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Armstrong at 810-648-5634 or Deputy Edington at 810-648-5645.

