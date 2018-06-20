Virginia Zoo welcomes new Red Panda

The Virginia Zoo has welcomed in a new Red Panda.
Bo is the newest addition to the Red Panda exhibit at the zoo.
The Virginia Zoo also said that Wednesday is Bo's 1-year-old birthday.
Happy Birthday, Bo! And welcome to Virginia!
