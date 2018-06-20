Clear

Police looking for woman accused of having 13-year-old boy's baby

Posted: Jun. 20, 2018 4:04 PM
Updated: Jun. 20, 2018 4:04 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Police are looking for a woman they say had sex with a 12-year-old boy when she was 21 years old. Now, police say she had the boy's baby.

Kahdijah Stevens, 23, met the victim through family. Officers said she started having sex with the child in 2015 and the relationship continued this year.

"We`re talking about an adult and a child, a young child at that," said Moore Police Sgt. Jeremy Lewis. "It's a very sick person and a serious crime."

Family members tried to report the relationship to police twice, but the child refused to cooperate with investigators.

"Even if it`s consensual between the two parties, because of his age and her age, it's still considered Rape 1," Sgt. Lewis said.

It wasn't until this year that Moore police investigators were able to obtain DNA from both the victim, and the baby Stevens bore, proving the two had sexual relations and that it was his child.

"Our detectives were able to obtain a search warrant wth his DNA and also another minor that was possibly his child," Sgt. Lewis said.

The victim was only 13 years old when Stevens gave birth.

News 4 spoke with the victim's mother, who said the entire ordeal has ruined people's lives, including damaging the victim's.

"When I found out, I came in, I almost killed her," she said. "I wanted to kill her."

Stevens is now charged with rape, and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.

"He was innocent. He was a kid. He was 12 years old," she said.

A rainy Wednesday is in the forecast for northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas and we could use it. Keep the umbrella and the rain gear handy as we'll see widespread rain chances throughout the day with cooler high temperatures in the lower 80s. The rain could be heavy at times. Most of us got about an inch of rain on Tuesday and another 1-2 inches is expected through Thursday.
