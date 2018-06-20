Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Woman in wheelchair struck by Coaster train

A woman in a wheelchair was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after she was struck by a Coaster train in the Mi...

Posted: Jun. 20, 2018 5:47 PM
Updated: Jun. 20, 2018 5:47 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A woman in a wheelchair was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after she was struck by a Coaster train in the Mission Hills area.

Scroll for more content...

The incident happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. on the tracks near West Washington Street and Pacific Highway, according to San Diego County sheriff's officials.

Officials said the 57-year-old woman was struck by a Coaster train traveling southbound. Officials noted that the train's engineer saw the woman and initiated the train's "emergency braking and sounded its whistle and horn."

However, the woman was not able to get off the tracks in time. Officials said she was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center after suffering life-threatening injuries.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, the woman's condition is unknown.

Train service was halted in the area, affecting both Coaster and Amtrak lines, but the tracks were cleared and normal operations resumed shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
A cloudy and cooler day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. An area of low pressure will start to make its way into the area on Thursday giving us another chance for showers and thunderstorms.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events