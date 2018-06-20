Police investigate possible active shooter on Michigan

Huron Township police and SWAT are on scene of a reported active shooter in a building near Huron River Dr. and Pennsylvania Ave.

According to police, they receieved calls of shots fired and an active shooter just before 2 p.m. and arrived on scene.

Downriver SWAT is on scene now, and police say there have been no shots fired since police have arrived.

It's not clear if the suspect is alone in the building, and it's not clear if there are any injuries.