Truck dangles from wall after hitting fence

A driver was not hurt after crashing into a fence, which left his trucking dangling above the parking lot of a Nashvi...

Posted: Jun. 21, 2018 12:38 PM
Updated: Jun. 21, 2018 12:38 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A driver was not hurt after crashing into a fence, which left his trucking dangling above the parking lot of a Nashville business.

The incident was reported Thursday morning near Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical off Murfreesboro Pike, not far from Thompson Lane.

Sky 5 flew over the scene and showed the truck dangling several feet in the air. A chain link fence prevented it from going over the wall.

The driver told Metro Nashville Police officers that his brakes failed. It's unclear if weather played a factor in the wreck.

Police on scene said he was not ticketed in the incident.

We officially started the first day of summer on this Thursday at 5:07 a.m. CT but it's certainly not going to feel like it as it's going to be a rainy and cool day ahead across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. An area of low pressure will start to make its way into the area giving us another good chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will only reach the lower 70s so it's going to feel like more of an early spring day on the longest day of the year with 14 hours & 59 minutes of sunlight. Enjoy it because the days are only going to get shorter from here on out for the rest of 2018.
