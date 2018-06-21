Clear

Atlanta mayor: City jail will no longer accept new ICE detainees

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has issued a statement announcing she has signed an executive order prohibiting th...

Posted: Jun. 21, 2018 2:38 PM
Updated: Jun. 21, 2018 2:38 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has issued a statement announcing she has signed an executive order prohibiting the City of Atlanta jail from accepting new ICE detainees.

Scroll for more content...

You can read the statement in full below:

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued the following statement.

"I, like many others, have been horrified watching the impact of President Trump's zero tolerance immigration policy on children and families. My personal angst has been compounded by the City of Atlanta's long-standing agreement with the U. S. Marshall's Office to house ICE detainees in our City jail. While this arrangement may seem hypocritical to my personal stance, the reality of the detention of those seeking legal status in our country is most often not if they are detained, but where they will be held. As we work as a nation to end this despicable immigration policy, the City of Atlanta will not take the risk of being complicit in the separation of families at the border. Thus, I have signed an Executive Order that prohibits the City jail from accepting any new ICE detainees.

"I am concerned that the City's refusal to accept detainees will result in individuals being sent to private, substandard, for-profit facilities in the state, as these facilities do not offer publicly-funded access to legal representation that may help detainees successfully challenge their immigration status, but the inhumane action of family separation demands that Atlanta act now.

"On behalf of the people of Atlanta, I am calling upon the Trump Administration and Congress to enact humane and comprehensive measures that address our broken immigration system.

"I have instructed City officials to closely monitor this situation and ensure that Atlanta continues to fulfill our legacy of inclusion, compassion and tolerance."

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Fairfax
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
We officially started the first day of summer on this Thursday at 5:07 a.m. CT but it's certainly not going to feel like it as it's going to be a rainy and cool day ahead across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. An area of low pressure will start to make its way into the area giving us another good chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will only reach the lower 70s so it's going to feel like more of an early spring day on the longest day of the year with 14 hours & 59 minutes of sunlight. Enjoy it because the days are only going to get shorter from here on out for the rest of 2018.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events