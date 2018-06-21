First central Indiana Safe Haven Baby Box to be installed

Clear

Posted: Jun. 21, 2018 2:38 PM
Updated: Jun. 21, 2018 2:38 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The first-ever central Indiana Safe Haven Baby Box will be installed this month in Indianapolis.

Baby boxes are safe incubators where parents can anonymously surrender their newborn babies. They have alarms systems, so 911 is notified as soon as a baby is placed inside. The baby boxes also have heating and cooling features, and lock when the baby is placed inside.

The baby box will be installed at Decatur Township Fire Station #74, located at 3750 S. Foltz St., before July 1.

Although this will be the first central Indiana baby box, it will be the third in the state. The others are in La Porte and Allen counties. Two babies were surrendered in the last seven months in Indiana.

Baby boxes cost about $10,000. The Decatur Township one will be funded through private donations, mostly by the "He Knows Your Name" ministry.

The Safe Haven Baby Box organization also staffs a 24-hour hotline (1-866-992-2291) to give

women the opportunity to talk to a trained professional as they consider surrendering

their baby.

Baby boxes have faced some pushback from state officials. In 2016, the now-former director of the Indiana Department of Children Services warned against the use of the boxes, questioning their safety. A new Indiana law that goes into effect July 1 (the same day the central Indiana box is to be installed) expands Indiana's Safe Haven Law, which allows people to surrender their newborn without fear of criminal prosecution.

The expansion of the law makes an emergency provider take custody, and eliminates some potential questions that could come up from the baby boxes. The law also requires fire departments to test the alarm system at least once per month.

