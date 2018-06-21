Clear

TFD: Puppy stung over 200 times, in stable condition

The Tucson Fire Department saves a puppy near Oracle and Limberlost Wednesday.They were called out to the area...

Posted: Jun. 21, 2018 2:20 PM
Updated: Jun. 21, 2018 2:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Tucson Fire Department saves a puppy near Oracle and Limberlost Wednesday.

Scroll for more content...

They were called out to the area when people reported a swarm of bees.

The dog was stung over 200 times according to TFD.

Firefighters gave him oxygen and kept him safe until he got to an emergency vet.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Maryville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Cameron
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
We officially started the first day of summer on this Thursday at 5:07 a.m. CT but it's certainly not going to feel like it as it's going to be a rainy and cool day ahead across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. An area of low pressure will start to make its way into the area giving us another good chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will only reach the lower 70s so it's going to feel like more of an early spring day on the longest day of the year with 14 hours & 59 minutes of sunlight. Enjoy it because the days are only going to get shorter from here on out for the rest of 2018.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events