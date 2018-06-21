Clear

Men charged after deputies find $1 million worth of meth in car

Two men face drug trafficking charges after deputies discovered an estimated $1 million worth of methamphetamine inside their car, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office said.

On Saturday, deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding near East 77th Avenue and Washington Street, not far from where Interstates 25 and 270 meet. Deputies said the driver and passenger were very nervous.

A police dog alerted deputies to the Nissan Altima's trunk. After a search, nearly 113 pounds of meth were found in a subwoofer box, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday, Daniel Torrero-Monzon, 40, and Orlando Torrero-Rios, 34, each were charged with one count of possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a controlled substance and one count of committing a felony near the grounds of a school.

The men appeared in Denver County Court on Wednesday. Their next court date is scheduled for July 11. Bond is set at $500,000.

After a rainy Thursday, a few showers are possible into Friday as cool temperatures stick around. Expect a mostly cloudy day on Friday as highs will be in the 70s.
