NASA has a new plan to protect Earth from an asteroid strike

It 's called the "National Near-Earth Object Preparedness Strategy and Action Plan." This plan outlines the steps NAS...

Posted: Jun. 21, 2018 8:44 PM
Updated: Jun. 21, 2018 8:44 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It 's called the "National Near-Earth Object Preparedness Strategy and Action Plan." This plan outlines the steps NASA, the White House, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will take over the next decade to prevent and prepare for a dangerous asteroid strike to Earth.

In the report, NASA officials explain how they hope to demonstrate asteroid deflections, and the potential effects it could have on Earth.

Also detailed in the report are five ways to prepare for asteroids. From detecting, tracking, and more effective decision-making, to increasing international cooperation to prepare the rest of the world, and coming up with a plan of emergency procedures if they found an asteroid headed toward Earth.

NASA already supports several ground-based observations that scan the skies for asteroids, including the Catalina Sky Survey, right here in Tucson.

Download the full plan here... https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/National-Near-Earth-Object-Preparedness-Strategy-and-Action-Plan-23-pages-1MB.pdf

