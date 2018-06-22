Woman whose tires were stolen gets big surprise

Two strangers are now sharing a special moment.

Scroll for more content...

"God told me to do this and I know this is the right thing," Dean Hague of Infiniti of Mobile said.

Hague says after our story aired about all four of CeKita McGinney's tires and rims getting stolen off her car at her apartment complex and left on cinder blocks he had to do something to help.

"God just sent me a message that we needed to help this lady. She was in distress and I just know it's the right thing to do," he said. "We at Joe Bullard believe in wowing people. And she's not a customer, but you know what? She's a person that needs help and that's what we're about."

Hague personally stopped by McGinney's apartment to let her know what service she would be getting. It wasn't just a new set of tires.

"We're going to put a set of wheels and tires on it, we'll put some wheel locks on it and we're going to wash the car, clean the car, vacuum it out and change the oil. It's going to be a different car when she gets back," Hague explained.

"I'm very thankful because when I tell you this means so much to me because it's been a big stressful situation because I'm sick and I need my car," McGinney said in tears.

"It's awesome, you know. You can't out give God and we're here to help so I'm just happy and honored that I can help," Hague said.

Now a bill, worth thousands of dollars is getting taken care of. A blessing McGinney says she'll never forget.

"I feel like a weight has been lifted off of me. I'm so thankful. It's amazing what God can do," McGinney said.

Mobile investigators are still looking into McGinney's case. They were given surveillance video of the crime and hoping to make an arrest, soon.