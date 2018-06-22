Clear

Police: Man goes missing during Craigslist sale

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing Phoenix man whose family says he left his home to sell a t...

Posted: Jun. 22, 2018 5:32 PM
Updated: Jun. 22, 2018 5:32 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing Phoenix man whose family says he left his home to sell a truck and never returned.

Scroll for more content...

On June 10, 52-year-old Gustavo Martinez Gonzalez's family reported him missing after he was last seen leaving his home near 35th and Dunlap avenues.

Gonzalez's family says he met with a person on Craigslist who inquired about the truck. His wife told ABC15 News she overheard Gonzalez talking to two men in Spanish before leaving the house.

This is not "normal behavior" for Gonzalez, police said.

The victim's daughter says he fixes up cars and resells them for more money.

"We know my dad is missing because he isn't the type of person to leave and not tell anyone where he's going," his daughter told ABC15 News. "He always lets his wife know where he's going."

He is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, about 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts, and black Puma sneakers. He is missing the top portion of his left index finger.

His truck is a 2012 Ford F-150 FX4. Gonzalez removed his license plate because he believed he was selling the vehicle.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Isolated showers are possible this afternoon and evening but most of us will be staying dry under cloudy skies. Temperatures are only in the upper 60s and low 70s. For tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies with low temps in the low 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events