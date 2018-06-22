Police: Man goes missing during Craigslist sale

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing Phoenix man whose family says he left his home to sell a truck and never returned.

On June 10, 52-year-old Gustavo Martinez Gonzalez's family reported him missing after he was last seen leaving his home near 35th and Dunlap avenues.

Gonzalez's family says he met with a person on Craigslist who inquired about the truck. His wife told ABC15 News she overheard Gonzalez talking to two men in Spanish before leaving the house.

This is not "normal behavior" for Gonzalez, police said.

The victim's daughter says he fixes up cars and resells them for more money.

"We know my dad is missing because he isn't the type of person to leave and not tell anyone where he's going," his daughter told ABC15 News. "He always lets his wife know where he's going."

He is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, about 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts, and black Puma sneakers. He is missing the top portion of his left index finger.

His truck is a 2012 Ford F-150 FX4. Gonzalez removed his license plate because he believed he was selling the vehicle.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121.