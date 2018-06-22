Clear

Toddler, grandmother killed when tree falls on camper

A woman and her 23-month-old granddaughter were killed when a tree fell on their camper early Friday morning.T...

Posted: Jun. 22, 2018 5:48 PM
Updated: Jun. 22, 2018 5:48 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A woman and her 23-month-old granddaughter were killed when a tree fell on their camper early Friday morning.

Scroll for more content...

The tree fell on the camper at about 2:17 a.m. in Ryan's Run RV Park on US 52., according to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office. Four people had been asleep inside, including 46-year-old Patricia Brandenburg, David Brandenburg and their twin granddaughters.

Patricia Brandenburg and one of the twins were killed.

Felicity Fire Chief Brad Moore said the family visited the campground every year. They would set up several campers next to each other.

Deputies said there were no reports of severe weather in the area at the time, just light rain. Moore said it appeared to be an accident. The tree's roots had likely been loosened because of recent downpours.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Isolated showers are possible this afternoon and evening but most of us will be staying dry under cloudy skies. Temperatures are only in the upper 60s and low 70s. For tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies with low temps in the low 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events