Clear

Man sentenced for slashing child's throat, stuffing her in backpack during kidnapping

A 37-year-old Lancaster man was sentenced Thursday to a 26- to 52-year prison term for slashing his infant daughter's...

Posted: Jun. 22, 2018 7:27 PM
Updated: Jun. 22, 2018 7:27 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A 37-year-old Lancaster man was sentenced Thursday to a 26- to 52-year prison term for slashing his infant daughter's throat during a kidnapping attempt in 2014, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Scroll for more content...

David W. Sleets was convicted in April of attempted murder and related charges in connection to the Nov. 11, 2014 incident, which began on East Frederick Street and ended in the Lancaster General Hospital parking lot.

Sleets kidnapped the child, slashed her neck, and placed her inside a backpack. While running, he tossed the bag - with the baby still inside - under a parked car in the hospital parking lot.

The child's mother, who was pursuing, found the child and took her to the hospital, where she underwent life-saving emergency surgery.

Lancaster County Judge Donald Totaro called Sleets "an extreme danger to society" when outlining Sleets' criminal past, which includes court appearances for 20 separate criminal cases and parole or probation violations. Totaro said he also considered Sleets' mental illness - he is a diagnosed schizophrenic - before administering the sentence.

Sleets stopped taking his medication a few days before the crimes, and became angry and resentful toward the child's mother. According to testimony at trial, Sleets said he "would kill (his) own," Totaro pointed out.

Sleets declined to make a statement prior to sentencing.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Isolated showers are possible this afternoon and evening but most of us will be staying dry under cloudy skies. Temperatures are only in the upper 60s and low 70s. For tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies with low temps in the low 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events