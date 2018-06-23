Police search for missing 'suicidal' and pregnant woman with child

The St. Louis County police are searching for a pregnant woman and her child.

Police have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 29-year-old Seldina Sakanovic and her 4-year-old son Alma, who were last seen in the Bayless area.

Sakanovic is a known heroin addict who has made suicidal statements in the past, police said. Seldina sent a message to her sister on June 22 saying she was going to kill herself and her son. She was last seen leaving her parents residence on foot with Alma at around 7 p.m. on June 22.

Sakanovic is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 135 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She is also seven months pregnant. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

Alma is 3 feet tall, 45 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and plaid shorts.

Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Sakanovic and her son are urged to call 911 or the St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210.