Vandals flood historic Buck O'Neil center

A historic Kansas City landmark experienced devastating damage on Friday.

Scroll for more content...

Police believe vandalism caused the flooding inside the Buck O'Neil Education and Research Center near 18th and Paseo.

Everyone who has been working hard to renovate the building in honor of Buck O'Neil is frustrated that someone would intentionally damage it.

Water from upstairs soaked through ceilings and dripped down to the floors below, including the recently renovated first floor.

"This pipe right here was cut," said Jermaine Reed, a Kansas City Councilman. "Whoever did this, after they cut this pipe they turned the water on. It flooded the basement."

"This was not a typical copper thief," said Bob Kendrick, President Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. "Clearly, I think someone certainly was familiar with this project."

"The fact that we realized that this was deliberately done -- was malicious, that's for sure, deliberately and maliciously done -- probably makes it hurt a little more," said Kendrick.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage as crews assess the total amount of damage.

"To think that someone tried to destroy this wonderful building," Kendrick said.

The historic building was the birthplace of the Negro Leagues.

"Joe Lewis trained in this building," Kendrick said. "Jackie Robinson spent time in this building. This building has a tremendous amount of historical significance above and beyond the fact that the Negro Leagues were founded in this building."

Kendrick said the crime won't stop the Buck O'Neil Education and Research Center renovation project.

"We are very disappointed and disheartened by it, but we'll lick our wounds and get back to work and roll up our sleeves and do what we've been doing since we started with this project," he said.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call police.

This is now the second historic Kansas City landmark to be damaged.

In May, someone intentionally started a fire at the home of baseball legend Satchel Paige. He lived in the home until he died in 1982.