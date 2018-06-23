SPD: 3-year-old injured after picking up gun off table, mother arrested

Shreveport Police are investigating an early morning shooting in south Shreveport that's left a three year old boy injured.

Scroll for more content...

On June 23, 2018, just before 8:00 am, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Flournoy Lucas Drive on reports of a child being shot. Arriving officers located a three year old inside of the residence suffering from a single gunshot wound to the arm.

The Shreveport Fire Department transported the child to University Health Hospital where his injuries were reported to be non-life threatening.

The child's mother, 27-year-old Chelsie Hamm, reported the shooting as an accident, advising officers that the child had gained access to the loaded gun after she only briefly set the weapon down. The child then discharged the weapon, striking himself in the arm. Patrol officers were suspicious of the reports and investigators were summoned.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units responded to the scene and launched their investigation. Crime Scene Investigators collected evidence and photographed the scene and investigators began interviews with witnesses and assessment of the crime scene.

Following witness interviews and examination of evidence, investigators believe Hamm was sleeping outside of the home on the front porch and left the gun unsecured inside of the home where it was a foreseeable danger to the three small children inside. Following interviews with investigators, Hamm was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of Illegal Use of a Weapon. Child protection was notified.

Shreveport police say a three-year-old boy was injured after picking up a gun in his family's home.

It happened just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning on Flournoy Lucas Road near Labonne Terre and Wardlow drives.

Police say the child was shot in the arm after picking up a gun off a table in the home.

He was taken to University Health by the Shreveport Fire Department with non-life-threatening injuries. The bullet went through the child's arm so crews were able to stop the bleeding before leaving the scene.

Police are calling this an accidental shooting but CPS and Violent Crime detectives are still investigating as protocol.

The family agreed to go to the police station to give statements.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time.