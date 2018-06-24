18 year old arrested for carjacking, evading arrest

Metro police say an 18 year old was arrested Friday night for a carjacking and for going through great lengths to avoid being arrested.

Scroll for more content...

On Friday night, the Juvenile Crime Task Force and a police helicopter crew were searching near the James Cayce public housing development after learning that a stolen Hyundai Genesis was seen in the area.

When police spotted the car, they reportedly saw Robert L. Johnson behind the wheel. Officers say Johnson ignored the officer's attempts to stop him and then jumped the curb before fleeing the scene.

Police say they monitored from the air as Johnson got on Ellington Parkway for a short time before getting off and crashing into a utility pole on Briarville Road.

According to authorities, Johnson then walked to a nearby service station with a rifle in hand and carjacked a 22-year-old man of a 2013 Ford Fusion. He then allegedly drove that car to the Charter Village Apartments at 333 Rio Vista Drive in Madison.

As ground officers arrived, the Emergency Communications Center received a report of a home invasion at one of the apartments by a man matching Johnson's description. Everyone inside was able to make it out safely.

A SWAT team was then called to the apartment. They gave Johnson repeated commands to come out before he ultimately surrendered and was arrested.

Police say Johnson is responsible for two carjackings and had an AK-47 rifle on him. He was charged with robbery/carjacking, felony evading arrest, two counts of auto burglary, aggravated criminal trespassing, and four counts of violating his probation that stemmed from arrests in March and April.

More charges are expected.

Johnson is being held in lieu of $87,500 bond.