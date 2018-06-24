Clear

6 hospitalized after man leads police on chase with toddlers in car

Six people were sent to the hospital after a man led police on a chase in Atlanta with two toddler's in the car....

Posted: Jun. 24, 2018 12:17 PM
Updated: Jun. 24, 2018 12:17 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Six people were sent to the hospital after a man led police on a chase in Atlanta with two toddler's in the car.

Scroll for more content...

The incident occurred just after 9:30 p.m. Friday when the man failed to pull over for a trooper on the southbound lanes of I-75 near Northside Drive.

The trooper attempted to pull the man over because he was speeding and weaving, according to a spokesperson with Georgia State Patrol.

The man, who was driving a white Hyundai, continued the chase through the downtown connector, and along the westbound lanes of I-20 before crashing on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Police say he hit a van and Camry.

One person in the van complained of injuries and was taken to the hospital. Meanwhile, no one sustained injuries in the Camry.

Police say the driver of the Hyundai -- Jerry Cozart -- had active warrants for armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a felony.

Cozart had four other people in the vehicle during the chase, according to authorities, including a woman, 15-year-old male and two 3-year-old girls. They were all taken to the hospital.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Savannah
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Cameron
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Fairfax
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
After a quiet stretch of weather, things become more active on Sunday. Expect scattered showers and storms for much of the day, mainly during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events