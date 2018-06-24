PD: Arrest made in fatal shooting outside Hartford bodega

Hartford Police said they identified and arrested a man who was responsible for a fatal shooting that took place outside a bodega on Saturday morning.
According to Police, Tomas Figueroa, 50, was arrested and charged for the murder of Eddie Hernandez, 33, of Hartford.
Police said they determined Figueroa was at a motel room on the Berlin Turnpike through investigative measures and video footage that was reviewed.
Figueroa was taken into custody without incident and was transported to Major Crimes, according to Police.
Police said Figueroa was charged with murder and carrying a pistol without a permit.
According to Police, Figueroa's bond was set at $1,000,000.
Law enforcement said they responded to a citizen report of a male who was shot at 63 Norwich Street around 10 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Upon arrival, Police said they located the male victim on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head.
According to Police, Hernandez was transported to Hartford Hospital and was pronounced dead around 10:15 a.m.
Law enforcement said Hernandez was targeted and it was not a random incident.
There was no Shot Spotter activation.
