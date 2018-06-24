Clear

Man pleads guilty in deadly Yorktown shooting

Posted: Jun. 24, 2018 2:08 PM
Updated: Jun. 24, 2018 2:08 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A man appeared in court on Thursday for his role in a deadly 2017 Yorktown shooting.

Ryan At'wan Lyon plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter, malicious wounding and use of a firearm in a felony.

He was originally scheduled for trial on June 28th. He is expected back in court for sentencing on October 4th.

Authorities at the time were looking for a man involved in the fatal shooting of another man on Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Yorktown on the 100 block of Walnut Drive around 7 p.m.

32-year-old Ryan Atwan Lyon turned himself into authorities the following day.

Police say 40-year-old Carlos Lamont Lassiter and a man he knew got into an altercation when Lassister was shot in the chest.

He later died at the hospital.

Ryan Lyon had warrants for second-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm, but these charges were amended to lesser charges.

On June 7 Lyon had a preliminary hearing and there was enough evidence to certify the case to circuit court before a jury.

Deputies also arrested and charged 29-year-old Laphonso Cordero Lyon with accessory after the fact to aggravated malicious wounding and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. These charges were dismissed in February.

