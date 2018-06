Polonia – Colombia: por el primer triunfo

Saint Joseph Few Clouds 84° Hi: 87° Lo: 68° Feels Like: 90° More Weather Maryville Broken Clouds 82° Hi: 89° Lo: 67° Feels Like: 82° More Weather Savannah Few Clouds 84° Hi: 86° Lo: 67° Feels Like: 90° More Weather Cameron Scattered Clouds 78° Hi: 84° Lo: 67° Feels Like: 80° More Weather Fairfax Broken Clouds 76° Hi: 85° Lo: 67° Feels Like: 76° More Weather

After a quiet stretch of weather, things become more active on Sunday. Expect scattered showers and storms for much of the day, mainly during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.