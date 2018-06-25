Clear

State police identify second driver killed in Trumbull crash

Posted: Jun. 25, 2018 12:12 PM
Updated: Jun. 25, 2018 12:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The second of two people killed during a crash on Route 8 in Trumbull last week has been identified.

State police said they had difficulty identifying Jocquille Adams, 24, of Stratford, because he had no identification on him.

Adams' identity was later confirmed through his fingerprints.

The crash happened around 11:10 p.m. Thursday on the southbound side of the highway between exits 7 and 8.

Troopers identified the other victim as 22-year-old Indira Kranwinkel of Bridgeport. She was a passenger in the car.

Route 8 south was closed between exits 7 and 5 for at least five hours after the crash.

Troopers said the vehicle veered off into a grassy area and struck a large rock wall with its front end. The vehicle then rolled over and came to a rest in the median.

Adams was pronounced dead at the scene. He was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

The passenger was identified as Kranwinkel. She was ejected from the vehicle and landed in the right lane. She was brought to St. Vincent's Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

