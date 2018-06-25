Clear

Federal officers enter ICE building in SW Portland to secure the property

A team of law enforcement officers have entered the ICE building in southwest Portland early Monday morning and secured government property.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said a joint Department of Homeland Security team of officers from the Federal Protective Service (FPS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) entered the building at 3:30 a.m.

For the past eight days, a large group of people have been camped out in front of the ICE building on Southwest Macadam Avenue.

Camp leaders have repeatedly said they won't leave until the federal agency is dismantled. That's despite President Trump's order last week to reverse policy on the controversy that dominated headlines across the country: The separation of children from families caught illegally crossing the border.

ICE made the decision last week to temporarily shut down operations at the facility, citing security concerns.

The U.S. Attorney's Office did not say Monday morning when the ICE offices will be back open.

