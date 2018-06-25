Clear

Family reports finding rattlesnakes inside pool noodle

Buckeye firefighters are warning residents after they said a family reported finding several rattlesnakes inside a po...

Posted: Jun. 25, 2018 1:55 PM
Updated: Jun. 25, 2018 1:55 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Buckeye firefighters are warning residents after they said a family reported finding several rattlesnakes inside a pool noodle.

Scroll for more content...

According to a Facebook post, the family said they picked up two pool noodles that were left outside against a cinderblock wall when a large rattlesnake emerged and several younger snakes were found inside.

"It's ungodly hot out, and snakes are just looking for somewhere to hide," said Greyson Getty, a professional snake relocator with Rattlesnake Solutions.

"Anything that a snake or a rodent can hide under, try to eliminate it," he said. "Try to keep everything neat and tidy."

Getty said snakes typically seek out dark areas, especially corners. He recommends keeping pool toys stored on an elevated shelf or in a closable plastic container.

Homeowners should also consider adding a snake fence around their yard.

"Prevent their food, prevent their water and prevent them from even being able to get in," he said.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Fairfax
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
We are waking up to cloudy skies on this Monday morning ahead of showers & storms that will be moving in later on this morning and continue throughout the day. Some of these storms may also be strong to severe with the best chance being east of St. Joe. A few may have damaging winds and large hail as the primary threats. We'll also get some beneficial rainfall with about a quarter to half an inch of rain expected. Will continue to fine tune the details. Temperatures will still be below average with highs will be in the lower 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events