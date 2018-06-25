Clear

1 dead, 3 others hurt in shooting

Riviera Beach police say a man died Sunday from injuries sustained in a shooting that injured three other people....

Posted: Jun. 25, 2018 1:55 PM
Updated: Jun. 25, 2018 1:55 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Riviera Beach police say a man died Sunday from injuries sustained in a shooting that injured three other people.

Scroll for more content...

Police responded to the 1200 block of West 35th Street around 8 p.m. and found three men injured.

Riviera Beach Fire Rescue transported the victims to a local hospital. A fourth man injured in the shooting was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

Early Monday, Riviera Beach police spokeswoman Rose Anne Brown said one of the victims died.

As of 10 a.m. Monday no one was in custody, nor have police arrested anyone. Brown did say however this was not a random act, and there is no threat to the community.

All three remaining victims were treated and released from the hospital.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Fairfax
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
We are waking up to cloudy skies on this Monday morning ahead of showers & storms that will be moving in later on this morning and continue throughout the day. Some of these storms may also be strong to severe with the best chance being east of St. Joe. A few may have damaging winds and large hail as the primary threats. We'll also get some beneficial rainfall with about a quarter to half an inch of rain expected. Will continue to fine tune the details. Temperatures will still be below average with highs will be in the lower 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events