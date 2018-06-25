Clear

Naked man swings wooden stick at officers after burning himself in fire

Police arrested a nude Cape Coral man Friday morning after they say he burned himself while dancing around a fire, an...

Posted: Jun. 25, 2018 1:55 PM
Updated: Jun. 25, 2018 1:55 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Police arrested a nude Cape Coral man Friday morning after they say he burned himself while dancing around a fire, and then threatened officers.

27-year-old John Hennessey remains in custody on two counts of aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and four counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement officer.

According to Cape Coral Police, around 1:30 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 1300 block of NE Pine Island Lane after reports of a disturbance.

That's where police say Hennessey was found in a front yard, completely naked while dancing around a fire and chanting while holding a knife. At one point he was actually standing in the fire.

Officers say Hennessey then dropped the knife but picked up a large wooden stick and began swinging it at the officers.

Hennessey was tased and placed in handcuffs while continuing to chant in an unknown language.

It was later learned that Hennessey had possibly consumed psychedelic mushrooms.

