Clear

Lava causes significant loss in marine life

Pele is in control now-that message from the State Parks Division Administration as Kilauea's eruption continues to c...

Posted: Jun. 25, 2018 1:55 PM
Updated: Jun. 25, 2018 1:55 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Pele is in control now-that message from the State Parks Division Administration as Kilauea's eruption continues to change land and marine life on the Big Island.

Scroll for more content...

Kilauea's eruption has not only destroyed homes but also priceless marine life.

The loss of Marine Life Conservation district Waiopae Tidepools is extremely significant due to less than 1% of the marine environment in Hawaii being fully protected by these districts.

The continuing eruption is changing the way the Department of Land and Natural Resources manages public lands in lower Puna. When new land is created by lava it falls under the jurisdiction of DLNR.

Lava Tree State Monument and Mackenzie State Recreation Area are two state lands that have been closed since the eruption began.

The State Parks Division Administration says they are likely to remain closed for awhile.

half of the one thousand five hundred fourteen acre Malama Ki Forest Reserve also remains closed due to lava defoliating hundreds of trees.

The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife worry they may lose the genetic pool of native forest birds who lived on the Reserve.

DLNR continues to emphasize that the public must stay out of places that may "change in a flash."

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Fairfax
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
We are waking up to cloudy skies on this Monday morning ahead of showers & storms that will be moving in later on this morning and continue throughout the day. Some of these storms may also be strong to severe with the best chance being east of St. Joe. A few may have damaging winds and large hail as the primary threats. We'll also get some beneficial rainfall with about a quarter to half an inch of rain expected. Will continue to fine tune the details. Temperatures will still be below average with highs will be in the lower 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events