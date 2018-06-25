Clear

Woman cuts man's head with high heel during subway argument

A woman who became enraged during an argument in the subway pulled off her high-heeled shoe and struck a man in the head with it, cutting him, police officials said Sunday.

The pair was on a northbound F train near Delancey Street on Friday morning around 5 a.m. when the argument began, an NYPD spokesperson said. Police do not know what they argued about before the woman attacked the man with her shoe.

The woman got off at the Delancey Street stop and fled, police officials said. She has not yet been arrested for the subway attack.

Following the attack, the 26-year-old victim was taken to the hospital, an NYPD spokesperson said. He suffered a laceration to the head. The man was in stable condition.

