2 teens expected to survive Missoula shooting

MISSOULA - The two teens who were found shot on Sunday evening in Missoula are out of surgery and expected to survive their ordeal.

Despite a large search effort on Sunday, the assailant has still not been located. Missoula Assistant Police Chief Scott Hoffman said Sunday that there's no danger to the public.

Missoula Police Captain Mike Colyer says investigators have been able to speak with one of the juveniles and while nobody is in custody at this time, police are continuing to pursue possible leads in the case.

The two teens were found shot on the campus of Sentinel High School shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday after witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area. The names of the victims have not yet been released.