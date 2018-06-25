Clear

Suspect fired shots at officers during pursuit, Police say

A suspect is in custody after allegedly trying to run over an officer before shooting at police during a high-speed p...

A suspect is in custody after allegedly trying to run over an officer before shooting at police during a high-speed pursuit in Clarksville.

Clarksville Police said they responded to a reported domestic assault Sunday night on Armistead Drive.

The suspect, Elique Camacho, allegedly drove to a relative's home in a "belligerent, intoxicated condition," authorities said.

Police said that Camacho yelled that he would fight anyone before hitting a 12-year-old girl in the head with a closed fist.

When an officer arrived on scene, police said Camacho tried to run over him. The officer was struck in the hand as he jumped out of the way.

From there, Camacho was tracked to the intersection of Quin Lane and Fort Campbell Boulevard, but was able to get away.

A high-speed chase ensued, at which point he allegedly fired shots at officers. Police were able to ram his car and Camacho continued fleeing on foot.

He was eventually found around 9:45 a.m. Monday and was arrested without incident.

The 21-year-old Clarksville resident has a revoked Tennessee driver license and several previous arrests for domestic assault and drug possession. He's now charged with two cases of aggravated assault, as well as domestic assault and evading arrest.

The officers involved suffered minor injuries.

