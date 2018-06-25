Woman in the ICU, 4 arrested in Lake County

POLSON - Four people were arrested on Saturday morning after a woman in her early 20s was found unconscious and badly injured near McDonald Lake in the Mission Mountains.

The woman, whose name has not been released, is currently in the ICU at Kalispell Regional Medical Center, but Lake County authorities say she is not expected to survive her injuries.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office reports that circumstances surrounding the victim's injuries is not yet known, but it's suspected that the incident involved a vehicle.

Lake County Undersheriff Ben Woods says that the Montana Highway Patrol, Tribal Police and Lake County detectives found and arrested four people in connection with the incident.

The four are being held in the Lake County jail in Polson and police have also seized a vehicle as part of their investigation.

Undersheriff Woods adds that the victim is not the female who has been reported missing recently.