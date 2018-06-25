Clear

Man arrested, accused of sexually abusing 4-year-old

A Rogers man has been arrested on a second-degree sexual assault charge after police say he abused a 4-year-old girl....

Posted: Jun. 25, 2018 3:36 PM
Updated: Jun. 25, 2018 3:36 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Rogers man has been arrested on a second-degree sexual assault charge after police say he abused a 4-year-old girl.

Scroll for more content...

Pedro Rivera-Villanueva, 47, is being held in the Benton County Detention Center on $50,000 bond and is set to appear in court July 30.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the girl said that Rivera-Villanueva had touched her through her clothes.

Police interviewed the girl at the Children's Advocacy Center, and the girl told them Rivera-Villanueva had touched her through her clothes twice.

She stated that he had also touched another 3-year-old. The girl told police her family didn't believe Rivera-Villanueva touched her. The girl said she cried and apologized.

Police then interviewed another woman, who admitted that Rivera-Villanueva had touched her and two other girls when they were children, the affidavit said.

Police interviewed the two other women, who said Rivera-Villanueva molested them when they were younger, the affidavit states.

Rivera-Villanueva told police he didn't molest the 4-year-old, but admitted to touching the three adults when they were children.

Police said Rivera-Villanueva was then arrested on felony second-degree sexual assault of the 4-year-old.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
We are waking up to cloudy skies on this Monday morning ahead of showers & storms that will be moving in later on this morning and continue throughout the day. Some of these storms may also be strong to severe with the best chance being east of St. Joe. A few may have damaging winds and large hail as the primary threats. We'll also get some beneficial rainfall with about a quarter to half an inch of rain expected. Will continue to fine tune the details. Temperatures will still be below average with highs will be in the lower 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events