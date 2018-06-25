Child fires loaded gun found inside sofa at IKEA

No one was injured when a child fired a loaded gun that he found inside a sofa at the IKEA in Fishers on Monday.

A man went into the store around 2 p.m. and sat down on a sofa.

He did not realize that his handgun fell out his pants when he got up and walked away.

Some children later sat down on the sofa and found the gun.

According to Fishers police, one of the kids pulled the trigger, and the gun went off. The gunshot did not hit anyone.

Police say the man did have a permit to carry the gun.

The case will be turned over to the Hamilton County Prosecutor for review.

An IKEA spokesperson released the following statement regarding the incident at the Fishers store:

"We take this incident very seriously and we have offered the family of the child involved our sincerest apologies. Safety and security of customers and co-workers is the top priority for IKEA. We have processes in place to ensure that the store is safe for customers and co-workers. For example, our store team has regular safety walks and audits which happen before, during and after opening hours. In addition, IKEA has a no weapon policy in our locations to prevent exactly these types of situations. As soon as we were aware of the situation, our co-workers took the action that they were trained to do to ensure the safety of customers. We are cooperating with police as they investigate this incident."