Coyote rescued from plastic tubing released back into the wild

A coyote rescued after becoming caught in plastic tubing in North San Diego County has been released back to the wild.

The female coyote, called "Myrtle," was trapped by a group of concerned Rancho Bernardo residents last month after it was seen on camera with plastic tubing stuck around its neck. It's not clear how the coyote became ensnared in the tubing.

Myrtle was taken to the Fund for Animal Wildlife Center in Ramona, where a team removed the tubing, gave the coyote medical aid for wounds, and provided care.

After caretakers observed the coyote in an enclosure as she healed. On June 22, they decided she was well enough to be reintroduced into the wild.

Myrtle was taken to the area near where she was trapped and after the door opened, "she darted our across the grass and away into the scrub."

"The care provided by our team over the following weeks resulted in the return of this coyote's appetite and a truly remarkable rate of healing of all the wounds around her neck," Matthew Anderson, director of Fund for Animal Wildlife Center, said. "Her recovery and release is a true success story and I am delighted that she is now back in the wild."