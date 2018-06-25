Small plane crashes in Lexington with 2 people on board

]A small plane crashed during a bad landing in Lexington Monday.

Authorities were called to the Davidson County Airport shortly before 11:45 a.m. Monday where a Steerman biplane aircraft flipped over while landing on runway 24.

Authorities said there were two people inside the plane, but their names have not been released.

Neither person on board was seriously injured.

The airplane is registered to someone in Salisbury.