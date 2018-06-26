Clear

St. Louis alderman proposes selling vacant homes for $1

St. Louis City Alderman John Collins-Muhammad wants to sell vacant homes for $1.Collins-Muhammad said there ar...

Posted: Jun. 26, 2018 12:19 PM
Updated: Jun. 26, 2018 12:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

St. Louis City Alderman John Collins-Muhammad wants to sell vacant homes for $1.

Scroll for more content...

Collins-Muhammad said there are more than 10,000 vacant homes in St. Louis, most of which are owned by the city because of back taxes.

Part of his proposal includes that the house would have to be owned by the city for at least 10 years before being sold for $1.

According to St. Louis Business Journal, the homes would have to be rehabbed and redeveloped within 18 months.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 78°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
We are once again waking up to showers and thunderstorms across northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas this morning. Our Tuesday will be another day we could see a few storms during the afternoon with high temperatures warming back up to near average in the middle 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events