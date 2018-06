Corte Suprema de EE.UU. avala la prohibición de viajes de Trump

Saint Joseph Few Clouds 79° Hi: 89° Lo: 64° Feels Like: 82° More Weather Maryville Scattered Clouds 75° Hi: 84° Lo: 62° Feels Like: 75° More Weather Savannah Few Clouds 79° Hi: 86° Lo: 64° Feels Like: 82° More Weather Cameron Broken Clouds 76° Hi: 87° Lo: 64° Feels Like: 78° More Weather Fairfax Broken Clouds 76° Hi: 84° Lo: 61° Feels Like: 76° More Weather

We are once again waking up to showers and thunderstorms across northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas this morning. Our Tuesday will be another day we could see a few storms during the afternoon with high temperatures warming back up to near average in the middle 80s.